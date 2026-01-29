Protect Your Business With Windows 11 Pro, Now Only $10 (Was $199)

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you’re an entrepreneur, having a reliable and secure operating system isn’t just a nice-to-have. It’s essential infrastructure, and if you’re still using Windows 10, then you’re at risk.

Right now, you can upgrade to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $9.97, a massive discount from its regular $199 price. This professional-grade operating system delivers the tools that can help you work smarter, protect your business data, and maintain the edge you need in today’s competitive landscape.

Windows 11 Pro includes business-critical features like BitLocker device encryption to protect sensitive client data, Azure AD integration for seamless cloud connectivity, and Hyper-V for running virtual machines. For entrepreneurs juggling multiple projects and clients, these aren’t luxury features. They’re practical necessities that can save you from costly security breaches and workflow disruptions.

The advanced security suite includes support for biometric login, TPM 2.0, and Smart App Control, giving you encrypted authentication and antivirus defenses that work quietly in the background. When you’re focused on growing your business, the last thing you need is a ransomware attack or data breach derailing your momentum.

Productivity tools that actually save time

Time is money when you’re running a business, and Windows 11 Pro helps you make the most of every minute. The improved snap layouts let you organize multiple windows efficiently, perfect for those days when you’re switching between spreadsheets, emails, and video calls. Virtual desktops help you separate different projects or clients, while the enhanced search functionality means less time hunting for files and more time getting work done.

The integrated Copilot AI assistant can help with everything from summarizing documents to generating quick responses, streamlining tasks that used to eat up valuable hours. Whether you’re drafting proposals, analyzing data, or managing your schedule, having AI support built right into your operating system gives you a major advantage.

Get Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for $9.97 (reg. $199).

Sale ends February 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.