Speed and flexibility can mean the difference between closing a deal and missing the opportunity. That's where Shells Personal Cloud Computer Pro Plan earns its keep. For just $194.99 (MSRP: $479.40) for a 1-year subscription, you can launch a full virtual desktop in less than five minutes — and use it from almost any device you own.

Think of it as your Mac or Windows powerhouse in your pocket. Whether you're coding from a Chromebook, designing on your tablet, reviewing spreadsheets from your phone, or pitching a presentation on your smart TV, Shells gives you the performance of a high-spec desktop without the hardware limitations.

And if you're wondering why it might matter for business leaders, there are a handful of good reasons. First, you get to work from wherever you are without juggling devices or worrying about compatibility. You can also expect streamlined workflows, which means you can start on one device and pick up instantly on another. And with the security baked in, Firewalls and end-to-end encryption keep sensitive data safe, whether you're at the office, home, or airport lounge.

Pro Plan perks that pack a punch

4 processors for smooth multitasking

160 GB of cloud storage

8 GB memory for running multiple apps

Automatic backups so nothing gets lost

Unlimited use for the entire year

For entrepreneurs, remote teams, developers, and digital creatives, Shells is like having an IT department in the cloud — without the overhead. It's not just a subscription; it's an upgrade to how you work, store, and share.

Get a 1-year Shells Personal Cloud Computer Pro Plan subscription for $194.99 (MSRP: $479.40).

Shells™ Personal Cloud Computer: 1-Yr Subscription (Pro Plan)

