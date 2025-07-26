Step Away From Subscriptions and Access Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office Pro 2019 for $46

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The subscription economy has grown by more than 435% over the last decade, leaving companies to adjust their offerings to fit this new experiential, scarcity-based model, according to The Subscription Economy Index. But as a business owner, why are you adding recurring monthly fees when you could purchase a product outright? For just $45.97, get a lifetime license for Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office 2019 Pro.

Instead of paying monthly fees to access these programs remotely, this bundle offers instant delivery and activation to your software keys, so you can go nose to the grind as soon as you complete your purchase. Each license can be redeemed for one eligible PC for home or work. Access your favorite Microsoft applications, including:

Word

Excel

PowerPoint

Outlook

OneNote

Publisher

Access

In addition to these powerful programs, upgrade your operating system to Microsoft's latest — Windows 11 Pro. The seamless interface, advanced security features, and AI-powered optimizations bring a world of improvement to your personal and professional life. Microsoft Copilot answers queries and helps you to streamline your workflows to work more efficiently.

Unlock the power of some of our favorite programs for just $45.97 with the Microsoft Office 2019 Pro and Windows 11 Pro Bundle from StackSocial.

The All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2019 for Windows: Lifetime License + Windows 11 Pro Bundle

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.