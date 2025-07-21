Streamline Your Workflow With the Same Tools Used by Top Entrepreneurs, Now Less Than $7 Each The Microsoft Office suite every entrepreneur should own can now be yours for just $50.

More than 70% of business analysis is done in Microsoft Excel, according to data from Gartner, Inc. Does your PC have a license to this powerful tool? Right now, you can see the wonders of Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more with this lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for just $49.97 (reg. $219.99) if you act before November 1.

Tackle your to-do list with Microsoft tools you know and trust

There's a reason the Microsoft Office apps have stuck around for decades. They're dependable and help you tackle all kinds of professional tasks, from building spreadsheets in Excel to creating eye-catching presentations in PowerPoint and answering emails in Outlook.

This lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 gives you permanent access to eight helpful apps designed to improve your workflow. You'll get Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Word, Teams, OneNote, Access, and Publisher — all for less than $7 each.

If you're concerned that this isn't the most recent edition, don't worry. The 2021 version not only offers more apps than later ones, it also includes redesigned features that can help everyone from designers to data analysts. You also won't need to figure out any AI integrations, and a ribbon-based interface gives you quick access to all features, tools, and customizations.

This lifetime license allows you to own these apps, unlike Microsoft 365, which requires monthly subscription fees. Just make sure your PC is running Windows 10 or 11 before your purchase.

Outfit your PC with a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for only $49.97 (reg. $219.99) now through November 1.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
