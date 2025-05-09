Domain Monitor is like a watchdog for your site and domain, now $50 for life.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business already means wearing a dozen hats. The last thing you need is to discover your website went down hours ago and no one told you. What if there were a way to know instantly, without having to check it yourself every five minutes or hire an IT department to act as a watchdog?

All you need is a reliable website uptime monitoring tool like Domain Monitor. Designed for entrepreneurs, developers, and small-business owners who don't have the time or funds to keep a watch over their online presence, this all-in-one monitoring platform keeps tabs on your site, domain, DNS, SSL, and more with real-time alerts. You can get a lifetime subscription for just $49.99 and save 86% (reg. $359.97).

Set it up once and get peace of mind forever

Domain Monitor offers real-time website and domain monitoring for up to 100 domains and 100 websites with customizable alert options that work for you. Want a Slack ping when your site is down? Prefer an SMS heads-up when your SSL is about to expire? You can set it all with just a few clicks.

And it's not just about notifications. The platform also tracks response times, supports custom HTTP checks, monitors background tasks with cron tracking, and offers historical reports to help you keep your backend performance tight.

Why business owners are switching to automated monitoring

No more panicked logins during a launch to make sure your site didn't crash.

during a launch to make sure your site didn't crash. No more surprise renewals or expired domains that take your site offline for hours.

that take your site offline for hours. No more worrying about SSL lapses or DNS changes you didn't approve.

Get your Domain Monitor Pro Plan lifetime subscription while it's down to $49.99 (reg. $359.97). No coupon is needed to get this price.

Domain Monitor Pro Plan: Lifetime Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.