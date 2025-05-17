This 2-in-1 Chromebook Is a No-Brainer Buy at Just $180 Stylus included. Keyboard detachable. Zero compromises.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Every business leader knows the value of smart resource allocation. Whether you're equipping a growing team, upgrading your personal tech stack, or planning for remote work flexibility, the tools you choose matter—and so does the price.

That's what makes this deal on the ASUS Chromebook CM30 (2024) so compelling. For just $179.99, you get a new, open-box 2-in-1 Chromebook that's as functional as it is flexible. With a regular price of $329.99, this open-box offer delivers serious value for professionals who need performance, portability, and adaptability.

Let's start with the specs: Powered by the efficient MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor and backed by 8GB RAM and 128GB eMMC storage, this Chromebook easily handles multitasking, from Google Workspace to video calls and cloud-based applications. Chrome OS keeps things simple, secure, and snappy, with built-in virus protection and fast boot-up times.

The 10.5-inch WUXGA touchscreen gives you a bright, detailed display that's great for meetings, presentations, and note-taking. Need more precision? The garage-stylus (two-way push-pop stylus) is built-in and always ready, perfect for signing documents or sketching ideas on the fly. And thanks to the magnetic detachable keyboard and versatile kickstand, you can seamlessly switch between laptop and tablet modes depending on the task.

But this Chromebook isn't just about performance—it's built for real-life conditions. With a military-grade aluminum chassis, Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.3, and 12-hour battery life, it's designed to work where you do: home, office, coffee shop, or on the go.

As a bonus, it's made with 30% recycled aluminum, offering eco-conscious design without sacrificing durability. And while it's listed as "open box," this simply means it may have been handled on retail shelves or returned unused—each device is fully tested and verified in excellent condition.

Whether you're buying for yourself, a team, or a project budget, this Chromebook delivers real-world value at a price that's hard to beat.

Pick up this ASUS Chromebook CM30 while it's on sale for just $179.99 (reg. $329.99).

