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Key Takeaways By combining Zero Trust principles (“never trust, always verify”) with AI, organizations can improve resilience and reduce downtime while maintaining strict access controls.

Instead of static rules, AI analyzes context (location, timing, behavior patterns) during recovery events to ensure that only legitimate recovery efforts will take place.

“Assume breach” is now a recovery strategy. By treating a breach as inevitable, you can design strong systems and always be on guard for threats — and AI makes these systems even more powerful.

Over many years, cybersecurity and business progress have existed separately. A security team’s aim was to solidify systems and verify all admission attempts. The operations people aimed to ensure that data was always readily accessible.

These objectives seem to be headed for a collision. We all know how annoying two-factor-authentication can be and how it can prevent us from instantly recovering data. It can extend downtime as we try to find a password we forgot or a code we forgot to take note of.

Due to the principles of Zero Trust and AI, a new system is emerging. Companies are now learning about how to combine strict access controls with brilliant data recovery. This is creating the possibility of “Zero Trust,” enabling “Zero Downtime.”

What is the Zero Trust foundation?

We have to understand what Zero Trust really means. According to Microsoft, Zero Trust is not a product but rather a security strategy comprised of three things.

Firstly, verification should be thorough. There should always be authentication done in addition to inputting a password. The authorization should take place once multiple forms of data are collected.

Secondly, least privilege access should be used. The ability of users to access files and data should be limited through Just-In-Time and Just-Enough-Access (JIT/JEA).

Lastly, you should always assume that a breach is on the verge of happening. End-to-end encryption must be verified. Even if a breach is unlikely to occur, it’s best to be safe than sorry.

The Zero Trust model emphasizes that you should “never trust, always verify.” You need to treat every request as though it’s coming from someone with malicious intentions. This way of thinking is vital for modern-day environments. It will protect users and their data, no matter where they may be situated.

Google’s BeyondCorp is a good example: After nation-state cyberattacks in 2011, Google eliminated VPNs entirely — replacing them with identity-based, always-verified access for every employee, on every device, anywhere.

How AI bridges brilliant recovery

AI ensures that the ability to access and disaster recovery are both linked. It allows security features to become adaptive instead of just being static. The first thing that AI does to make this possible is Intelligent Verification in a crisis. During a recovery procedure, the “verify explicitly” rule is very important. During a ransomware attack, attempts could be made to use fraudulent credentials in order to remove backups. AI-driven data then goes on to provide background information on access requests during these high-intensity exercises.

Instead of just requesting the password, the system will do things such as analyze if the location is a common one used by the answer. It will also look at the time during which the recovery operation is being performed. AI then ensures that only legitimate recovery efforts will take place. This stops attackers from using chaotic accidents to gain leverage.

Using least privilege for recovery

“Least privilege access” allows a user to have access to their job, but that’s about it. They are limited. During a big failure of a system, a user’s ability to access data and information changes heavily.

An AI-powered system is able to track a critical error. It then gives permission to a verified engineer to a backup repository and a recovery environment.

One must always “assume breach”

If you want to succeed today in the business world, you need to “assume breach.” If you assume that a criminal is already inside your systems, you can design excellent systems and always be on guard for threats. AI has made these systems even more powerful.

When an incident happens, AI is able to quickly focus on backup data to find the last known safe version. It will identify a portion from before the breach happened and then intelligently identify the recovery point of critical systems.

By combining security information and event management (SIEM) systems, AI can combine recovery and real-time threat action. By doing this, it ensures that restored systems will not be re-infected by a weakness that the attacker is exploiting.

As AI combines Zero Trust with intelligent data recovery, it creates powerful resilience. Downtime is now not something that will cause massive damage. It becomes a security event that can allow you to learn about malicious habits and improve your recovery software. It ensures that all actions will be managed under scrutiny. The attempts of an unauthorized party to enter your systems will be met with a need for authentication and verification. Access will only be granted after these strict criteria are met.

As Microsoft indicated, integrated capability allows a company to “more easily detect threats, respond to threats and prevent or block undesired events.” It transforms recovery processes from being confusing and full of technical jargon to an efficient and easy to learn operation.

Through using the “never trust, always verify” philosophy, organizations are able to ensure that when the worst happens, recovery is efficient.