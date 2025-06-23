This Apple Laptop Makes Working on the Go Easy, and Now It's 77% Off Work from anywhere with this $330 MacBook Pro.

It's estimated that more than 75% of entrepreneurs operate remotely or from non-office locations. That's likely why many people go out on their own — for the freedom to work from anywhere. The only caveat? You'll need a dependable laptop.

If you're looking for power and portability, you can't beat the MacBook Pro. Right now, you can get this powerhouse laptop for just $329.97 (reg. $1,499) through June 29, while supplies last.

Take work anywhere with this powerful MacBook Pro

The life of an entrepreneur is not for the weak. But a good laptop makes the late nights and lengthy hours more manageable, allowing you to handle tasks from anywhere.

This MacBook Pro is up for the challenge, with a powerful 3.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor ready to handle all of your multitasking. It also features Turbo Boost Technology, which enables processing speeds of up to 3.5GHz when needed.

At 3.02 pounds, you'll be able to take this MacBook Pro along everywhere. Its 10-hour battery life lets you power through a full day without plugging in. This model also includes a Touch Bar, which offers customization and shortcuts to streamline your workflow.

A Force Touch trackpad provides precise cursor control, and a backlit keyboard facilitates typing in any light. 512GB of storage allows you to save files locally and download the apps that help keep you running, while four Thunderbolt 3 ports make connecting and charging a breeze.

You're saving 77% due to this model's grade A refurbished status. That means it will arrive in near-mint condition, with virtually no signs of prior use, while you take advantage of the deep discount.

Handle everything the entrepreneur life throws at you with this MacBook Pro, now just $329.97 (reg. $1,499) through June 29.

