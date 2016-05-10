Cyber Week Sale! 50% Off All Access

This One Thing Will Help You Get Better Sleep, New Study Says Data from the University of Michigan looks at sleep patterns around the world.

By Nina Zipkin

Entrepreneur+ CM_Text_Desktop_Week

Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout.*

 Claim Offer

*Offer only available to new subscribers

Hero Images | Getty Images

Want to sleep better? Go outside, recommends a new study.

A recent University of Michigan study found, unsurprisingly, that getting outside during the day helps people fall asleep more quickly and get more sleep at night. Indoor light isn't quite as helpful as actual sunlight.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention generally recommends removing all devices from the bedroom to get a better night's rest, but a smartphone app created by the University of Michigan is helping to illuminate how people sleep around the world.

Related: Rest Well, Live Well: 10 Sleep Hacks to Help You Live Your Best Life

Back in 2014, a group of researchers from the university released a free app for iOS and Android called Entrain to help travelers get over jetlag faster by monitoring users' circadian rhythms and then advising them when to change the light in their environment to aid in the adjustment to a new time zone. During the first year in the app store, 8,070 users sent in their results.

Study authors mathematics professor Daniel Forger, assistant professor Amy Cochran and graduate student Olivia Walch found that the average minimum sleep duration ranged from seven hours and 24 minutes in countries such as Japan and Singapore to a maximum average duration of eight hours and 12 minutes in the Netherlands. The average sleep duration for U.S. residents was 7.87 hours.

Related: How CEOs Optimize Their Sleep Schedule

The data also showed that women go to sleep earlier and wake up later than men, getting about 30 minutes more sleep on average. Researchers also found that age plays a role in sleep patterns, identifying more similarities between the patterns of users 55 and older and more variety for people 30 and under. Middle-aged men get the least amount of sleep, logging less than the CDC recommended seven hours per day.

"It doesn't take that many days of not getting enough sleep before you're functionally drunk," explains Walch in a statement from the University. "Researchers have figured out that being overly tired can have that effect. And what's terrifying at the same time is that people think they're performing tasks way better than they are. Your performance drops off but your perception of your performance doesn't."
Nina Zipkin

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.

Nina Zipkin is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com. She frequently covers leadership, media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

7 Innovative Marketing Ideas That Will Help Your Brand Stand Out This Holiday Season

These seven creative holiday marketing strategies can help your business stand out from competitors, connect with audiences and make a real impact.

By Alex Quin
Business News

Unsolved Murder of UnitedHeathcare Exec Causes Panicked Health Insurance Companies to Take Down Website Leadership Pages

The shooting death of CEO Brian Thompson has prompted several large companies to take a harder look at their security measures.

By David James
Business Culture

Stop Blaming Remote Work for Your Productivity Woes — 5 Signs of a Productive Office Culture

It doesn't matter if you work from a cubicle, couch or cafe — if the (remote) office culture is broken, productivity will suffer.

By Artis Rozentals
Growing a Business

Annual Recurring Revenue — What It Is, Why It Matters and 3 Simple Tips for Increasing Yours

Unlock the secret to skyrocketing your subscription revenue! Discover how ARR can fuel your business growth with strategic pricing, retention tactics and value-driven promotions that keep customers hooked and profits climbing.

By Andres Tovar
Starting a Business

Small Businesses Are Struggling in This Densely Populated U.S. State — and Thriving in These Others

The U.S. is averaging 430,000 new business applications per month in 2024.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

U.S. Economy Adds More Jobs Than Expected—But Unemployment Is Higher Than Expected, Too

Economists predicted that 214,000 new jobs would be created in November.

By Sherin Shibu