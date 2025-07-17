Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you're updating your LinkedIn profile, building a pitch deck, or polishing your company's "About Us" page, a professional headshot is more important than ever. But hiring a photographer, booking studio time, and coordinating wardrobe changes can be time-consuming and expensive—especially for entrepreneurs who are juggling multiple roles.

That's where ResumePhoto comes in. This AI-powered tool generates polished, professional-looking headshots without the hassle of a traditional photo shoot. Right now, you can get the Premium Headshot Package for just $16.97 (reg. $29) while supplies are still available.

The process is simple: upload 10 or more selfies (the more variety, the better), choose your desired style or background, and let the AI generate a full gallery of headshots in different outfits, angles, and lighting. You'll receive up to 60 AI-enhanced photos in high resolution, suitable for resumes, websites, online bios, or even ID badges.

For solo founders, consultants, or small teams, this can be an efficient way to elevate your brand presentation without committing to a full photo session. It's also a cost-effective option for remote teams that need unified, high-quality photos for team pages or digital marketing materials.

Importantly, ResumePhoto doesn't require any design experience, and the end result is surprisingly polished. The Premium package even includes multiple styles, so you can choose formal business attire or something more casual, depending on the tone of your brand.

If your business involves networking, client-facing work, or establishing trust through online platforms, your headshot matters. With AI stepping in to streamline what used to be a multi-step process, this tool can save time while still producing results that feel professional and on-brand.

For $16.97, the ResumePhoto AI Premium Package offers a practical, scalable way to upgrade your image across platforms—without ever stepping foot in a studio. Grab your lifetime subscription while inventory is still in stock.

