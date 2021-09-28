Upgrade Your Webcam with This Innovative Tool XSplit VCam is designed for the remote world.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

SplitmediaLabs

Over the past year, we've all gotten used to remote work. So much so that 84 percent of workers say they prefer working from home rather than the office. If that number is any indication, remote work is very likely here to stay, at least in some capacity. That means more video calls, more remote presentations, and more online collaboration. Are you really ready for that?

With XSplit VCam, you'll be a lot more prepared than you would be otherwise.

XSplit VCam delivers cutting-edge background replacement, removal, and blurring without the need for green screens, complicated lighting setups, or even very much space. All you have to do is open your preferred video conferencing app, add XSplit VCam as your camera source, and start manipulating your background. Whether you don't want coworkers to see your shot glass collection behind you or you want to be superimposed on a presentation to better illustrate points, XSplit VCam has you covered. You can also give your webcam a DSLR or Portrait Mode style effect with the adjustable blur slider, framing you better on calls.

Beyond video conferencing, XSplit VCam also works with streaming apps like Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), Steamlabs, and XSplit, making it perfect for podcasts, vlogs, talk shows, and other video projects. Plus, with the XSplit Connect: Webcam, you can also use your mobile device as a webcam.

From virtual conferences and interviews to presentations, podcast support, and so much more, XSplit VCam is uniquely suited for the newly remote working world. Your webcam is your best friend, and XSplit VCam makes it that much better.

For a limited time, you can get a lifetime premium subscription to XSplit VCam for 51 percent off $60 at just $29. That's well worth the investment for a remote future.

