Solo founders are 54% less likely to close their businesses, according to data from business insurance company Embroker. Since it's much more difficult to handle all of a company's operations alone, choosing great software can often help mitigate the lack of employees, especially if you don't have a designer on-hand. The Luminar Neo Lifetime Bundle is a great example of that, offering the superb editing software program, plus a course on creative photo editing techniques and five add-ons, all for a one-time payment of $199.99.

User-friendly Luminar Neo has innovative AI-driven tools that make it easier for photography lovers to express the beauty they envision. The software keeps favorite tools from LuminarAI while adding important changes and state-of-the-art technologies to its core. Neo retains the recognizable Luminar design but is simple to use and a great deal of fun to explore. It has a Trustpilot rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, so it should easily handle all your photographic editing needs for your company's visuals.

The intuitive interface allows you to access superior AI-powered photo editing tools to enhance portraits and landscapes, replace skies and more. Powerful editing tools include masking, layers, and local adjustments. Multiform presets help you achieve a consistent look in your photos and quick professional-level results.

The software is compatible with Windows, macOS and as a plugin for Lightroom and Photoshop. Updates and new features are released regularly. AI-powered features include Enhanceᴬᴵ, Skyᴬᴵ, Relightᴬᴵ, Skinᴬᴵ, Compositonᴬᴵ, and Structureᴬᴵ.

There are also new AI extensions, such as Background Removal AI, Noiseless AI, Sky AI, Enhance AI, Skin AI, Relight AI, Composition AI and Magic Light AI, and more. Other new extensions include Panorama Stitching, Focus Stacking, and HDR Merge.

In addition to the software, you will also get the Creative Photo Editing Techniques in Luminar Neo Video Course. The bundle also provides add-ons of Light Reflections and Wintertime Overlays, Tranquil Dawn Skies, Tender Blushing Skies and Frosty Winter LUTs.

For a limited time, get the award-winning Luminar Neo Lifetime Bundle for life for just $199.99.

