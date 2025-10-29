Why Entrepreneurs are Turning to Refurbished MacBook Pros for Efficiency

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Organizations deploying Mac devices report a 3.5% increase in employee productivity—equating to approximately 45 fewer minutes per month in downtime per user, according to Forrester.

If you are an entrepreneur or business professional who is looking to future-proof your work setup, the deal on the refurbished 2020 16 GB RAM/1 TB SSD Intel i5 MacBook Pro for $429.97 (reg. $1,999) offers more than just hardware; it aligns with broader shifts in professional workflows.

With a 10th generation 2.0 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 (Turbo Boost up to ~3.8 GHz) processor, 16 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and a 1 TB NVMe SSD, you’re looking at a configuration that handles intensive multitasking, large datasets, virtual machines or creative workflows with room to spare. This laptop also supports Intel Iris Plus graphics, featuring a 13.3-inch Retina-grade display and comes equipped with four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, enabling high-speed external displays, accessories or docking.

In a time when seamless performance and reliability matter more than ever, hardware has become a strategic decision. The global desktop operating system market still sees Windows dominating at 72% share, while macOS holds roughly 14%—yet that share is steadily growing among business users.



For an enterprise-mindset, this laptop reflects a deliberate choice to invest in tools that scale with you and your business.

Beyond raw specifications, many companies using Apple computers include fewer support tickets (60% fewer in one study) and significant energy savings over a 5-year horizon. All of this suggests that choosing the right laptop is not just a fringe decision, but rather a part of your productivity infrastructure.

This means that when you invest in the laptop, you’re not simply acquiring a tool, you’re aligning with a workflow standard increasingly adopted by leading organizations. The durability, ecosystem stability and performance head-room of a machine like this provide you with an operational advantage: less downtime, fewer frustrations and a device that won’t stand in the way of growth.

In short: as you scale your business, a well-chosen laptop is more than hardware—it’s leverage. This deal delivers that leverage at a value point uncommon for full-spec machines. For your next phase of professional development, consider choosing a platform built for long-term productivity.

Get this refurbished Apple MacBook Pro 13″ (from 2020) with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD in Space Gray for $429.97 (reg. $1,999) during Extended Deal Days. Deal ends November 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.