Your PDF Problems End with Lifetime Access to PDF Agile for $28—the Lowest Price Ever

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For many, running a business means living in a world of contracts, reports, proposals, and endless PDFs. If you’ve ever spent too much time converting a file, re-saving a document, or digging through email for the “final-final-version,” PDF Agile was built for you.

And through November 20, you can get lifetime access for just $27.97 (MSRP $119)—the lowest price ever—with code AGILE at checkout.

This all-in-one platform lets business leaders edit, convert, and annotate PDFs with the same easiness as working in Word or Excel. You can transform documents from one format to another without losing layout precision, apply electronic signatures in seconds, and protect confidential information with password encryption and redaction tools.

Need to extract data from scans? The built-in OCR technology allows you to grab text from images or scanned PDFs instantly—no need to retype a thing. And for team collaboration, comment and highlight tools make reviews seamless, whether you’re marking up client contracts or internal project plans.

Beyond productivity, PDF Agile helps small businesses and growing teams scale smarter. You can compress large reports, rearrange and merge pages, and even compare two PDF versions side-by-side—ideal for proposal updates or legal revisions.

The platform’s presentation mode turns any document into a polished, client-ready pitch in seconds, and its batch processing tools make handling multiple files effortless. Whether you’re running a startup, managing remote teams, or handling client contracts, PDF Agile ensures your business documentation stays efficient, professional, and organized.

Get lifetime access to PDF Agile for Windows while it’s just $27.97 (MSRP $119) through November 20 with code AGILE.

StackSocial prices subject to change.