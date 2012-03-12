The Best Promos of SXSW 2012

March 12, 2012

Ask anyone who's ever attended the South By Southwest Interactive festival, and they'll be sure to mention the over-the-top outdoor promotions. Companies large and small vie for attention from the digerati, investors and other influencers converging on Austin for the annual conference. And over the years, they've become part of the scene where it's all about seeing and being seen. Here's a look at some of the standouts from this year.