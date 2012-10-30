Picking up the Pieces: Sandy's Impact on Small Businesses

October 30, 2012 3 min read

The hurricane that pounded the East Coast this week was – in the words of New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg – quite possibly "the worst storm we've ever experienced."

As the recovery process begins, millions are still without power, and New York's mass transit system, tunnels and public schools are still shut down. But how did small-business owners ride out the storm?

Here is a look at 15 businesses in the New York and New Jersey area. Some remained open, serving customer’s by candlelight, while others secured their establishments with boarded-up windows and sandbags and hoped for the best. Not all made it through – and for countless more, it will be days or weeks before normal operations resume.