10 of the Best Airport Gyms in the World
We all know the importance of keeping up with a regular fitness regime, but travelling can throw off anyone's workout schedule. Fortunately, in-terminal gym facilities are popping up all over the world, giving time-strapped travellers a chance to get fit on the fly. There's even a website listing over 200 airport gyms across Canada and the U.S.
Here are ten of the best airport gyms around the world.
Chicago O'Hare International Airport
Located on the arcade level of the Hilton Chicago O'Hare Hotel, the club was recently renovated with all new Life Fitness equipment. Open Monday-Friday 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., the facility included 23 pieces of cardio equipment, new weight machines and free weights, an Olympic size pool and whirlpool. $20 gets you a day pass.
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport
Stretch tired muscles and find peace in the midst of the hustle bustle of airport travel with Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport's free yoga studio. Located in International Terminal D, overlooking the American Airlines tarmac, the yoga studio is open 24 hours a day, every day of the week and features free yoga mats and a looping DVD with instruction.
Terminal D also houses the LiveWell Walking Path. Measuring seven-tenths of a mile, the path is marked with signage between twelve floor art medallions from gate D6 to D40 and includes two 55-foot high staircases for those looking for an extra cardio challenge.
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
The Westin Detroit Metropolitan Airport Hotel is connected to the World Gateway Terminal in the Delta hub of the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. The Westin WORKOUT Fitness studio features stair-steppers, stationary bikes and treadmills, all with their own TV to keep you entertained while you exercise. Non-hotel guests can use the gym for $15. For busy travellers who have forgotten to pack workout clothing, Westin has partnered with New Balance to rent shoes, shorts and t-shirts for $5.
Dubai International Airport
If you have a stopover in Dubai, chances are you've just gotten off a long flight and are on your way to another. Find your way to the G-Force Health Club, located in Concourse B (Terminal 3) at the fifth level, above the Emirates first and business class lounges or in Concourse C (Terminal 1) between gates C15 and C17.
In addition to the 24-hour gym, which is available to use for $13 an hour, there are private showers plus men's and women's steam rooms, saunas and Jacuzzis to provide the opportunity to relax while waiting for your next flight. Swedish and shiatsu massages are also available.
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
In association with the American Heart Association's natioanlly recognized Start! Walking Program, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport encourages travelers to stay fit while waiting for their flight. The 1.4 mile walking path is located at the Lindbergh Terminal starting at the intersection of the C and D consources. Head down the C concourse and look for the green Start! Path on overhead signs every .1 mile to see how far you've gone.
Munich Airport
The Kempinski Hotel Fit & Fly Spa is centrally located in the Munich Airport. The 17-meter long daylight-filled pool area is at the heart of the spa while an air conditioned gym with 130 square meters of equipment and personal trainers available upon request allow fitness-minded travelers to sneak in a power workout. A day pass to the spa costs 30 euro (about $40) and includes a bathrobe and towel while a two-hour pass costs 20 euro (about $26). After your workout, enjoy the Jacuzzi, solarium and Finnish sauna and steam bath. Professional physiotherapists and massage therapists are also onsite to provide a jet lag massage to fatigued travelers.
San Francisco International Airport
Escape into the serenity of the yoga room at San Francisco's International Airport. Located just pass security in Terminal 2, the self-led practice studio is open 24 hours at no charge. Yoga mats and props are also available. Look for the sign with of a person in the lotus position to guide you to the yoga room.
Singapore Changi Airport
No matter what terminal you're in at Changi Airport, you can squeeze in a workout or a relaxing massage while you wait for your flight. All three terminals house state-of-the-art fitness lounges. For a cost of about $11, fitness enthusiasts can use the selection of free weights, exercise bikes and cross trainers, while those seeking relaxation can enjoy a massage or simply a shower to freshen up before your flight. Massage services vary in price from around $20-60.
Toronto Pearson International Airport
In October 2013, GoodLife Fitness, Canada's largest fitness compay, will open their first ever in-airport location in Pearson International Airport's Terminal 1. Cardiovascular equipment with personal viewing screens, strength training and free weights, a lounge area with massage chairs, modern change rooms with private showers and locker and towel service will be provided to travelers for $15. GoodLife members will be able to access the airport gym for free. Workout apparrel wil also be available for sale onsite.
Vancouver International Airport
The Fairmont Vancouver Airport Hotel Fitness Facility is located above the United States departures check-in desks in the east wing of the terminal. The facility features five treadmills, three elliptical trainers, four bicycles, two rowing machines and eight weight machines. For $18, travellers have full access to the gym, pool, shower and towel service. The Health Club is included free of charge for guests staying overnight or in one of the Fairmont's day rooms. Forget your workout clothing? Fairmont FitClothing, an assortment of Reebok attire, is available to rent for $10.