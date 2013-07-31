'Shark Tank' Wannabes: 10 Business-Based Reality TV Shows

Mondays 10 p.m. EST on Lifetime

Paging the next Chef Boyardee! Lifetime's newest reality competition pits three home chefs against each other for the chance to have their product featured on national supermarket shelves. Each week, with help from mentors like Debbi Fields of Mrs. Fields' Cookies and award-winning Chef Michael Chiarello, host of Food Network's Easy Entertaining, a new batch of contestants compete to entice taste testers with their products.

Contestants also create packaging, and try to impress a supermarket buyer for the chance to win a $10,000 prize and $100,000 in product development. Three winners will return for the finale, where the last chef standing will have his or her product sold in A&P grocery stores nationwide