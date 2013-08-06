6 Business Moguls With Seriously Expensive Side Projects

Project: The test-tube hamburger

In the same week that Bezos picked up The Post, Google's Sergey Brin was revealed as the major backer of the world's first lab-grown hamburger. Brin invested more than $330,000 in the development of the 100 percent bovine stem-cell burger, hoping it will pave the way for more food production methods that are environmentally sustainable. "I like to look at technology opportunities where the technology seems like it's on the cusp of viability. And if it succeeds there, it can be really transformative for the world," Brin said in a video posted on CulturedBeef.net, the website for the project.