Breaking Bad to Jersey Shore: 7 Cities That Profited From Hit TV Shows

October 4, 2013

When viewers fall in love with a television series, its characters can start to feel as familiar as friends. The same is true for its setting. We all came to know and love Seattle from watching Frasier and Grey's Anatomy. And it feels like everybody knows your name in Boston due to Cheers.

In fact, popular series can bring a boon to the economy of the cities in which they're set – whether or not the shows are actually shot there. And while New York and Los Angeles have benefited from the entertainment industry for years, the economic impact when a hit TV show films in smaller cities can be a huge boost to local businesses.

From employment for locals to bumps in tourism and new small businesses, here are seven cities that saw some green due to their "starring role" on the small screen (plus the next possible boom town).