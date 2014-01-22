Crazy Office Celebrations: Your 10 Best Holiday Party Pictures

We asked you to send us great pictures from your outrageous office parties. These are the ones we liked best.

The end of January is approaching. Wasn't it just yesterday when we were all celebrating the holidays and ringing in the New Year? Festive hats, ugly sweaters, poignant toasts and all that jazz?

If the winter doldrums have you down, here's a way to relive a little of the holiday fun that recently passed.

We asked you to send us your selfies and other outrageous pictures that show you and your staff having some creative fun during your end-of-year festivities. Using the hashtag #ENTparty, you took to social media in droves to give us an inside look.

With no real formulas, rhymes or reasons or any of that, we selected 10 pictures that, well, just seemed like the most fun.