Passwords You Swallow, Sharks That Tweet and 90-MPH Cheeseburgers

February 19, 2014

It's not every day that your contact lenses can detect health issues. Or that everything you own is internet connected and ready to interact with you at a swipe of a finger in mid-air.

OK, much of that is still a ways away, but it sure is fun to think about. There's a ton of crazy apps and gadgets entrepreneurs and researchers are working on.

We've rounded up 10 of our recent favorites -- examples of technologies that are pushing the boundaries of innovation.