10 Awesome Cases For Your New iPhone 6

September 20, 2014 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



So you're about to get your new iPhone 6 or 6 Plus, and chances are you'll want to get a case to protect it. iPhones have a reputation for breaking easily, and early reviews of the iPhone 6 have said that Apple's newest phone is especially slippery.

iPhone accessory makers have been hard at work creating new cases since before Apple even unveiled the phone, so there are plenty to choose from.

Here's a look at some of the best offerings so far.