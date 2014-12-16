The Top 10 Franchises of 2015.

On its website, Subway has a ticker that lists the number of units it has open. At press time, that figure was 42,920 restaurants in 107 countries. What’s more, the company says there’s still room for another 8,000 in the U.S. (on top of the nearly 27,000 currently open). If it seems like there aren’t enough available strip malls or street corners left for that, you may be right: Subway’s growth is chiefly in international markets and nontraditional spaces. The company has more than 1,900 units in Walmart stores and put its emphasis in 2014 on moving into hospitals (about 300 across the globe so far).

But Subway is not trying to dominate the franchise world by sheer unit numbers alone; it’s also going after consumers with all-day options. New breakfast items were rolled out a few years ago, and the Flatizza, a small flatbread pizza, represents Subway’s entry into the fast-growing snack category. While the company’s $5 Footlong

has become an iconic promotion, it’s hoping its new Simple $6 Menu—featuring a choice of six 6-inch subs, plus chips and a drink—will become a fast-food staple in 2015.