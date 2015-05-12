10 Tech Startups Valued Higher Than AOL's $4.4 Billion

May 12, 2015 5 min read

By now you’ve heard that Verizon is scooping up AOL for $4.4 billion in a bid to beef up its content smorgasbord and its mobile and video advertising reach.

Yes, you read the purchase price right. And, no, it’s not an Antiques Roadshow record.

Today’s top telecom giant is indeed buying the dial-up darling of yesteryear for quite a steal of a deal -- $50 a share. When you consider the astronomical sums several of the hottest tech startups are now valued at, AOL’s acquisition price tag looks a little like yard sale chump change. Ouch.