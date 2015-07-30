10 Apps and Gadgets to Help You Find Zen

July 30, 2015 8 min read

For a lot of people, technology can feel like the root of all stress. A constant torrent of emails, social media notifications, text messages and chats can be overwhelming and unforgiving. At the same time, gadgets, apps and even that pesky smartphone can be used as tools for improving your capacity for mindfulness.

Mindfulness, or the practice of staying attentive to the present moment, has been shown to scientifically change the neuro pathways in our brains making it possible for humans to focus better and regulate emotional responses. It’s powerful, but it’s not easy.

That’s why human beings use tools to train their brain to be more mindful. Yoga, for example, is an age-old physical meditation practice that serves as a gateway to mindful thinking. In theory, by thinking about the physical postures of yoga, the race track in your brain slows down from the spazzy 25-tabs-open-at-a-time way we tend to live each harried, stressful minute of each day to thinking only about the physical body.

If yoga isn’t your jam, there are some pretty tech-savvy entrepreneurs who are using science and your smartphone to teach the basics of mindfulness. Ironic as it may sound, these companies say that you can use technology to bliss out. And we don’t mean binge-watching the latest drama on Netflix.

