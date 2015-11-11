These Are the World's Top 10 Young Billionaires

November 11, 2015 8 min read

Life isn’t fair. Some earn their billions; others are born into them.

Most of the world’s youngest billionaires fall in the latter category, but not Mark Elliot Zuckerberg. The 31-year-old hoodie clad programming prodigy is without a doubt a standout self-made billionaire, striking it beyond rich with a social media game-changer that forever transformed how humans communicate -- one billion of us and counting.

The Facebook co-founder and CEO once again claims the top spot on Singapore-based consultancy Wealth-X’s annual list of the wealthiest individuals younger than 35, released in August. Two of his co-founders -- one of whom joined the cocksure techie in dropping out of Harvard to work on Facebook full time -- also made the list.

Related: Billionaire Wisdom: 8 Insights From a Quartet of the World's Most Effective Entrepreneurs

Three of Facebook’s original five founders aren’t the only power tech trio on the roundup. Airbnb’s founding trio -- Brian Chesky, 33, Nathan Blecharczyk, 32, and Joe Gebbia, 33 -- also grace the mindbogglingly wealthy who’s who. The youngest mogul to make the list is Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel, only a tender 25 and sitting on a colossal fortune of an estimated $1.9 billion. Must be nice.

For a look at Wealth-X’s top 10 young billionaires, check out the envy-inducing roundup below.