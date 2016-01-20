What 11 Successful People Did for Their First Jobs -- and What They Were Paid

Neil Vogel, CEO of About.com:

"My first real job was at Small's Formal Wear in the Willow Grove Mall in Philadelphia. It was my senior year of high school, basketball season had ended so I had nothing to do after school, and I needed some cash for college. My pal, Josh, worked there and they needed help for prom season, so he got me a job.

"I was paid minimum wage, plus an ill-conceived commission plan. Our job was essentially to rent tuxedos to kids going to prom and to wedding parties. Because of the commission plan, which paid no commission on basic rentals, but instead paid $10 or so every time you rented a tux with tails or a terrible vest-suspenders combo, all of our effort was spent trying to rent people the most ridiculous thing possible. Keep in mind, this was Philadelphia in 1988, and there was no shortage of ridiculous formal fashions, as in, 'Yes, the sky blue tux with tails and piano-key tie is totally appropriate for your sister’s wedding.' We made side bets (stakes were lunch in the food court) based on who could rent that day's pre-determined awful item first.

"Working retail is full of great lessons in how to deal with people, and of course sales skills are invaluable. However, given the surprising amount of money we made, perhaps the most important thing I learned is to be skeptical of those paid commissions to sell you something."