Expect Great Things From These 9 Tech Startups in 2016

January 29, 2016 8 min read

In the world of tech startups, hype and anticipation are never in short supply. We’ve heard it time and again: The next big thing is going to forever transform how we live, work and play -- and make a killing doing it.

Against all odds, the best of the best have done just that. Cases in point: Airbnb, Uber, Facebook and Amazon. They emerged out of obscurity, shot to the top and shook up the world.

Who’s next? Which up-and-comers will rise above the rest this year and make their mark? Of course, we can’t say for sure, but we can sure have fun taking educated guesses.

Related: This Startup That Fills Your Gas Tank on Demand Just Raised $9 Million

Here’s our list of nine hot tech startups to watch this year. Each is turning marketable ideas into reality, gaining traction with customers and stirring up some serious buzz in the process.