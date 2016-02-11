8 Chain Restaurants With Valentine's Day Deals

February 11, 2016 4 min read

This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine



Let’s face it, Valentine’s Day isn’t generally a good time to save money on a dinner tab. Many restaurants, knowing the pressure that comes with the holiday, hike their prices to exorbitant levels, knowing they’ll still have to turn people away.

(Maybe not as high much as Times Square restaurants did on New Year’s Eve, but still …)

But if you’re looking to impress that certain someone and don’t have deep pockets, there are a few options still available to you. They may not be the most romantic locations your city has to offer, but if you play it right, you could win points for originality.