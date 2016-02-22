Models Turned Millionaires: 10 Women Who Launched Their Careers From the Pages of 'Sports Illustrated'
The women who grace the cover of Sports Illustrated may have won the genetic lottery, but many of them didn’t stop there. Using their beauty as a financial weapon, these 10 models harnessed the magazine’s promotional power to launch a different type of career: entrepreneur.
Thanks to savvy business decisions that extend far outside the world of modeling, here's how they're raking in the millions.
Kathy Ireland
Sports Illustrated debut: 1989
She’s known for Kathy Ireland Worldwide, which includes a clothing line for babies, intimates and handbags, furniture, vacation packages and wedding resorts, a publishing imprint and a music label.
She’s worth about $420 million.
Gisele Bünchen
Sports Illustrated debut: 2001
She’s most known for her flip flop line Ipanema and appearing as a spokesperson for Victoria’s Secret, C&A, Pantene, H&M and Chanel No. 5.Her net worth has been estimated to be about $360 million.
Cindy Crawford
Sports Illustrated debut: 1988
Crawford’s most known for her ventures including Omega Watches, Meaningful Beauty, Cindy Crawford Home Collection and the Cindy Crawford furniture line for Raymour & Flanigan.Her net worth is about $100 million.
Tyra Banks
Sports Illustrated debut: 1996
She’s known for her Next Top Model franchise, being a Victoria’s Secret model, Tyra Beauty, The Tyra Banks Show and FABLife.Her net worth is roughly $90 million.
Christie Brinkley
Sports Illustrated debut: 1979
Brinkley is known for Hair2Wear extensions, Christie Brinkley Eyewear, Christie Brinkley Authentic Skincare and working as a Total Gym spokesperson.Her estimated net worth is $80 million.
Heidi Klum
Sports Illustrated debut: 1998.
She’s most known for her work in the Project Runway franchise, as host of Next Top Model, as a Victoria’s Secret model, Dannon spokesperson and the New Balance line HKNB.She’s worth about $70 million
Rachel Hunter
Sports Illustrated debut: 1994
She’s known as an TV personality on Make Me A Supermodel, worked on Style Me with Rachel Hunter and as a judge on New Zealand’s Got Talent.Her net worth is $60 million.
Naomi Campbell
Sports Illustrated debut: 1992.
She’s known for her work as an Victoria’s Secret model and as a judge on The Face.Her worth is about $48 million.
Elle Macpherson
Sports Illustrated debut: 1986.
She’s known for her work as an Victoria’s Secret model, founding Elle Macpherson Intimates and The Super Elixir By Welle Co.Her estimated net worth is about $45 million.
Rebecca Romijn
Sports Illustrated debut: 2006.
She’s known for her work with Victoria’s Secret and as an actress in X-Men films.Her net worth is $25 million.