5 Startup Origin Stories That Aren't Totally True

March 18, 2016 5 min read

Don't believe everything you hear.

In his Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) this week, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak noted, again, that the tech behemoth’s startup story was maybe, slightly, a little untrue. Here’s the much-publicized version: Apple was hatched and incubated in co-founder Steve Jobs’ garage in Los Altos, Calif., in the late 1970s.

It’s not surprising this origin story has spread so widely. The idea of starting something great at home, in your garage, is compelling. It’s humble, and says, “Hey, anybody can do it!” Jobs’ garage was even designated a historic landmark.

But the story began to unravel in a 2014 when Wozniak told Bloomberg Businessweek the whole thing was “overblown” and little work was actually done in Jobs’ garage. "We would drive the finished products to the garage, make them work and then we'd drive them down to the store that paid us cash,” Woz said.

Apple isn’t the only big company to slightly fudge its startup origin story. Sometimes, a little fiction goes a long way in creating startup buzz and mystique. Here’s a look at five others: