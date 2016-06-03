Add Some Sprinkle to National Doughnut Day With These Franchises

June 3, 2016 3 min read

On a tough morning, sometimes there’s only a few things that help to get you moving and out of bed.

In some cases, it might be a cup of coffee, a satisfying protein shake. But in special circumstances, like National Doughnut day, the excitement of biting into a cream-filled doughnut is more than enough motivation to get going.

To celebrate the day properly, check out these franchises to get your sugar cravings filled.