7 Ways 'Silicon Valley' Is an Epic HR Failure

Hooli loses a major court battle against Pied Piper, prompting Hooli CEO Gavin Belson to spontaneously announce the dissolution of an entire division of his company -- at a press conference.

HR tip

In this scene, the affected employees were actually in the audience learning about their job loss along with everyone else in the room. This was not only an impersonal but cruel act that is reflective of Hooli CEO Gavin Belson’s lack of self-awareness and heartless management style. The HR fails in Belson’s handling of this situation are numerous; we’ll focus on the importance of managing employment terminations in a respectful manner. Once the decision to close the Nucleus business unit was made, management and HR should have determined the separation plan, including (1) the amount of notice to provide before the termination was effective, (2) compensation, benefits, and outplacement services, and (3) communications plan, including scheduling personal one-on-one meetings with affected employees to deliver the news, explain the details of the separation package, answer questions and help the employee process this life-changing event.

The surviving employees always watch how a company treats departing employees. When management shows respect, fairness and consideration to departing employees throughout the process, it enhances the company’s employment brand and increases employee retention and productivity.