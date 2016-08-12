9 Habits of Olympic Athletes

August 12, 2016 4 min read

Olympians face a unique challenge other top athletes do not: Their sports’ top competition is held only every four years. Having skied in the 2002 Salt Lake and 2006 Torino Winter Olympics, I know how fleeting these opportunities are.

Becoming an Olympian is no accident. It takes a lifetime of dedication to reach this milestone, and scant do. Talent, intensive training and positive attitudes are givens, but what else do these athletes share? No matter the sport, Olympic athletes value and nurture several common habits, and in my experience, these nine in particular.