Luxury Cars

You Won't Believe This Luxe New Car Is a Volvo

It has a built-in refrigerator and crystal glassware.
  • --shares
Add to Queue
You Won't Believe This Luxe New Car Is a Volvo
Image credit: Volvo
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Volvo -- a carmaker not typically known for its flash -- has unveiled a luxe version of its high-end S90 for the Chinese market. The move is part of a reboot under a new owner to position Volvo as a world-class exporter. These luxe cars and a handful of other models will be produced in China, not Sweden, where the company is headquartered. Some say the shift helps it better compete with other automakers in one of the world's top markets.

The upgrade provide the Jeeves experience. First off, there’s no front passenger seat. In that seat’s place is a special console that can store shoes, serve as a footrest or give a backseat passenger with long legs space to stretch out.

The change (previewed at the Shanghai Motor Show in 2015) helps “meet the chauffeur-driven executive customers’ need to relax or work while on the move,” a Volvo design executive explained in a statement.

A backseat console includes a small built-in refrigerator. It’s large enough for two bottles of bubbly and comes complete with two handmade crystal glasses (from Orrefors, the esteemed Swedish glassmaker).

A fold-out worktable can keep mobile moguls productive as can a special display screen that appears at the tap of a finger (and can replace your laptop screen). The display can be used for work or entertainment, with a system that’s compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Of course, the car is semi-autonomous and its safety systems cover cities and rural areas. There’s even a feature called Large Animal Protection.

The car’s price has not yet been announced.

Start Slideshow
You Won't Believe This Luxe New Car Is a Volvo

The 'chauffeur experience' means no front passenger seat.

The 'chauffeur experience' means no front passenger seat.
Image credit: Volvo
Next Slide
You Won't Believe This Luxe New Car Is a Volvo

The built-in display screen could replace your laptop.

The built-in display screen could replace your laptop.
Next Slide
You Won't Believe This Luxe New Car Is a Volvo

The special storage console makes space for your shoes.

The special storage console makes space for your shoes.
Next Slide
You Won't Believe This Luxe New Car Is a Volvo

"Large Animal Protection" (a semi-autonomous driving feature) means you won't hit this moose.

"Large Animal Protection" (a semi-autonomous driving feature) means you won't hit this moose.
Next Slide
You Won't Believe This Luxe New Car Is a Volvo

A fold out table gives you space to work -- or dine.

A fold out table gives you space to work -- or dine.
Next Slide
You Won't Believe This Luxe New Car Is a Volvo

No prices have yet been released.

No prices have yet been released.
Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • You Won't Believe This Luxe New Car Is a Volvo
  • The 'chauffeur experience' means no front passenger seat.
  • The built-in display screen could replace your laptop.
  • The special storage console makes space for your shoes.
  • "Large Animal Protection" (a semi-autonomous driving feature) means you won't hit this moose.
  • A fold out table gives you space to work -- or dine.
  • No prices have yet been released.
 Next Slide