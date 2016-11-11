How Military Service Made These Veterans Better Entrepreneurs

Emily Núñez Cavness spent four years in the U.S. Army. She then co-founded Sword & Plough, a company that repurposes military surplus into fashionable pieces. Her time in the Army taught her a lot about entrepreneurship.

“From a desire to serve others, to time management, teamwork, communication and management skills, these are all characteristics and skills that I’ve developed in the Army,” she says.

When she was deployed to Afghanistan and served as her unit’s Public Affairs Officer, she had to interview her unit’s partners in the Afghan National Army. As a sign of respect, Cavness wore a scarf around her head -- rather than her helmet. Those she interviewed saw this as a sign of respect.

“Improve your chances of fostering relationships by putting in a little extra effort, showing respect for those around you and bringing a positive attitude,” she says.