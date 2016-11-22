The 13 Most Outrageous Gifts From Hammacher Schlemmer
Forget about gift cards, candles, books or wine this holiday season. Get your friends and family something they’ll remember.
Retailer Hammacher Schlemmer has some ideas. From hovercrafts to 24th century time machines, this company offers wacky, outrageous, one-of-a-kind gifts that will make anyone’s holiday that much better.
Spice up your gift-giving this year. Check out the 13 most outrageous gifts from Hammacher Schlemmer.
Seven-Person Tricycle
Invite your closest friends and family for a social joyride on this seven-seater tricycle. Each rider has a set of pedals that operate simultaneously, while one person leads the way steering the bike and controlling the brake system. Offered in a variety of colors, the bike also features headlights and adjustable seating.
It’s no wonder this bike was created for companies such as Google and Cirque du Soleil -- it’s perfect for team building. The bike is priced at $20,000.
Three-Dimensional Labyrinth Orb
24th Century Time Machine
Two-Person 60 MPH Hovercraft
Robotic Bartender
Here’s a five-star bar experience available in the comfort of your own home. And the best part -- you don’t have to mix drinks. The robotic bartender features a touchscreen that lets you select a cocktail from a 600-drink database. Users can even invent their own concoctions. For $25,000, you can add this futuristic machine to your home or workplace.
Killer Whale Submarine
Finnish Grill House
Self-Propelled Aquanaut's Suit
Adult's Jaguar XK120 Mini Roadster
Human Bowling Ball
Amphibious Sub-surface Watercraft
This amphibious sub-surface watercraft lets a user explore below and above the water’s surface. The above-water cockpit fits two riders, while the underwater portion fits an additional two. The electric machine operates for up to 110 hours in the water. It's available for $300,000.