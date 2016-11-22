Gifts

The 13 Most Outrageous Gifts From Hammacher Schlemmer

From submarine sports cars to time machines, these items will blow your mind.
Image credit: Hammacher Schlemmer
Submarine Sports Car
Forget about gift cards, candles, books or wine this holiday season. Get your friends and family something they’ll remember.

Retailer Hammacher Schlemmer has some ideas. From hovercrafts to 24th century time machines, this company offers wacky, outrageous, one-of-a-kind gifts that will make anyone’s holiday that much better.

Spice up your gift-giving this year. Check out the 13 most outrageous gifts from Hammacher Schlemmer.

Seven-Person Tricycle

Seven-Person Tricycle
Image credit: Hammacher Schlemmer

Invite your closest friends and family for a social joyride on this seven-seater tricycle. Each rider has a set of pedals that operate simultaneously, while one person leads the way steering the bike and controlling the brake system. Offered in a variety of colors, the bike also features headlights and adjustable seating.

It’s no wonder this bike was created for companies such as Google and Cirque du Soleil -- it’s perfect for team building. The bike is priced at $20,000.

Three-Dimensional Labyrinth Orb

Three-Dimensional Labyrinth Orb
Image credit: Hammacher Schlemmer
Take your gaming skills up a notch. This three-dimensional, interactive labyrinth orb challenges a person’s dexterity and puts their strategizing skills to the test. As you steer your way through the 3-D maze, which includes a number of complex obstacles, a player guides the marble to the end point.  For $40,000, up to six players can compete and the orb’s difficulty can be customized.
24th Century Time Machine

24th Century Time Machine
Image credit: Hammacher Schlemmer
This 24th century time machine combines the idea of interstellar travel and time, and measures time in the future. The machine suggests there is a remote station located in the void of space, which helps it predicts time on a central dome. Using “laser cannons” and a radar dish, hours and minutes are recorded. For $35,500, you can start learning about the future.
Two-Person 60 MPH Hovercraft

Two-Person 60 MPH Hovercraft
Image credit: Hammacher Schlemmer
Hovercrafts are not a thing of the future anymore. Powered by a 60-horsepower gasoline engine, this hovercraft can get you from point A to point B in no time -- even over water. Propelling up to 60 miles per hour, the hovercraft fits two people and features an electric starter, windshield, six-gallon fuel tank and more. It's priced at $19,500.
Robotic Bartender

Robotic Bartender
Image credit: Hammacher Schlemmer

Here’s a five-star bar experience available in the comfort of your own home. And the best part -- you don’t have to mix drinks. The robotic bartender features a touchscreen that lets you select a cocktail from a 600-drink database. Users can even invent their own concoctions. For $25,000, you can add this futuristic machine to your home or workplace.

Killer Whale Submarine

Killer Whale Submarine
Image credit: Hammacher Schlemmer
Be one with nature. This two-person submarine designed to look like an orca gives users a real underwater experience. Steered by foot pedals and a throttle, the watercraft not only looks, but acts like an orca too. Its fins move back and forth, and its engine enables it to “porpoise” and jump. The machine can hydroplane up to 50 mph, and can go up to 25 mph while underwater. It's priced at $90,000.
Finnish Grill House

Finnish Grill House
Image credit: Hammacher Schlemmer
Don’t have time to travel? No worries -- now you can get a Scandinavian tradition in your own backyard. For $25,000, the Finnish grill house, which replicates backyard cooking huts found throughout Scandinavia, features a charcoal grill in the center with seating for 10 around it. Complete with foldable tables, chairs, benches and lighting, the cozy space is perfect for an intimate dinner party or small gathering.
Self-Propelled Aquanaut's Suit

Self-Propelled Aquanaut's Suit
Image credit: Hammacher Schlemmer
This self-propelled diving suit maintains sea level air pressure and allows a person to go 1,000 feet underwater. A person can explore coral reefs, shipwrecks and even the ocean floor with the suit. Attached to a boat with a crew for a support system and power source, the suit features 1.6-horsepower thrusters for movement, LED lights, an intercom system and a high-definition camera. Take the dive of a lifetime … for $825,000.
Adult's Jaguar XK120 Mini Roadster

Adult's Jaguar XK120 Mini Roadster
Image credit: Hammacher Schlemmer
Classic car collector or just looking to have some fun? The iconic Jaguar XK120 is now available… in mini form. This model includes many of the details of the original Jaguar XK120 from the 1948 London Motor Show, the miniature roadster has rounded fenders, a long hood and a tapered grill. With a classic leather cockpit seat, the roadster comes in any color and reaches up to 38 mph. It’s available for $20,000.
Human Bowling Ball

Human Bowling Ball
Image credit: Hammacher Schlemmer
From gutter balls to splits, for some of us, bowling doesn’t come naturally. Now there’s a new way to play. The human bowling ball game lets players become the ball. The inflatable game has a player get inside the ball where they run forward to knock down five tall foam pins. For $5,500, you can become a real “baller.”
Amphibious Sub-surface Watercraft

Amphibious Sub-surface Watercraft
Image credit: Hammacher Schlemmer

This amphibious sub-surface watercraft lets a user explore below and above the water’s surface. The above-water cockpit fits two riders, while the underwater portion fits an additional two. The electric machine operates for up to 110 hours in the water. It's available for $300,000.

Flying Hovercraft

Flying Hovercraft
Image credit: Hammacher Schlemmer
Sand, mud, water, grass, desert, ice, snow -- you name it. This flying hovercraft can go up to 70 mph over almost any terrain. Its wings allow it to hop over land- and water-based obstacles. Powered by a gasoline engine, the hovercraft can fly in up to 25 mph and has a 160-mile range. It's priced at $190,000.
Submarine Sports Car

Submarine Sports Car
Image credit: Hammacher Schlemmer
If you’ve got a love of cars, a passion for the water and $2,000,000 handy, then this submarine sports car might be everything you’ve ever dreamed of. It's listing claims it's the only car with the ability to navigate underwater. It floats when you drive into the water and submerges with the pull of a lever. Inspired by the Lotus driven by James Bond in The Spy Who Loved Me, the car can go 30 feet underwater, fits two people and can reach 75 mph. Powered by a zero-emissions electric motor and two scuba tanks, the vehicle last three hours underwater and has an 80-mile range on land.
