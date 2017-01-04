12 Apps That Will Make Sure You Stick to Your New Year's Resolutions
For the next few weeks, there will be no escape from magazine covers that champion a "New Year, New You" (or friends who have vowed to start green juicing). But whether you're the type who makes and breaks resolutions quickly or has steadily improved your life year after year, you're probably resolving to resolve something.
Resolutions are generally the same year in and year out: lose weight; volunteer to help others; quit smoking; get a better education; get a better job; save money; get fit; eat healthy food; manage stress; manage debt; take a trip; reduce, reuse and recycle; and drink less alcohol. But how do you make like Mark Zuckerberg and make sure this is the year you finally conquer them?
How about an app? PCMag has come up with one to help you with each of the top 12 resolutions. Because a lot of these apps have a social component, you most likely won't be journeying down the road alone, particularly if you're on a treadmill surrounded by the hordes of people who just joined your gym this month.
If you need one app to rule them all, meanwhile, keep track of your resolution progress with Strides (iOS) or Resolutions (Android). For something a little more specific, check out this slideshow.
1. Lose weight
2. Get fit
If you just want to tone up, forget the jokes about gym fees gone to waste. Pact (iOS, Android) puts your money directly on the line by paying you when you go to the gym and taking money out of your pockets when you don't. If slimmer thighs don't motivate you, a slimmer wallet will.
For meeting fitness goals, there's FitStar (iOS, Android). Complete with custom workouts, HD video and connectivity to fitness trackers, the app and a little determination can help you get in shape.
3. Eat healthy food
Food is no longer just food. Get the goods on GMOs and other food issues. True Food (iOS) and the Center for Food Safety (Android) let you know what's in that package beyond the nutritional info.
The only way to know exactly what you're eating is to make it yourself. You should also make it delicious. Do both with SparkRecipes (iOS, Android). You can search the database of over 500,000 recipes to find the ones that fit your taste and nutritional needs. If you're not skilled in the kitchen, there are video demos and plenty of tips.
4. Quit smoking
For additional motivation in the form of meditation, supplement a stop-smoking app with Quit Smoking With Andrew Johnson (iOS, Android). The Sean Connery-sounding hypnotherapist is soothing and effective.
5. Get a better education
There's no wisdom like the wisdom of experience. At TED Talks around the world, experts in every field showcase their experience in easily digestible segments. You can get that directly on your phone (iOS and Android) to get smart on the go.
For more traditional lessons in a variety of fields, you can listen to lectures on iTunes U or take classes on Coursera (iOS, Android). For more, check out The Best Programs to Learn to Code.
If you're looking to expand your horizons by learning a new language, then Duolingo (iOS, Android) is the way to go. Each lesson is short and to the point and interactivity reinforces what you learn.
6. Get a better job
Mid-winter is the time when you're most likely to feel stuck in a rut. The new year brings the possibility of a new outlook and one of the best ways to ride that feeling is to find a new job. LinkedIn (iOS, Android) lets you manage how employers see you and puts you in touch with colleagues and employers past, present and future. It also lets you job hunt without tipping off your current boss.
You'll want to make sure that your resume is in top shape if you do get a call. Use Resume Star (iOS) to make sure it -- and you -- look your best on paper (or as an attached Word doc). You won't have to worry about format, fonts or anything except filling in what you're best at. Android users can try My Resume Builder.
If your connections and resume snag you an interview, make sure you're prepared by reading up on what interview questions you're likely to get asked and even the scoop on whether the company's a place you want to work. Glassdoor (iOS, Android) has reviews of workplaces from current and past employees, salary ranges and the lowdown that it might otherwise take you months at the water cooler to learn.
7. Manage stress
Breathe in, breathe out. Andrew Johnson will also help keep you Stress Free (iOS, Android) with some meditation. We also have a roundup of some other apps that will help you stay calm and get some sleep and even apps that connect you to therapists.
8. Manage debt
9. Take a trip
Once you know where you're going, get the best places to go while you're there with Trip.com (iOS, Android). The app's community has recommendations for where to stay, what to eat and the best things to do in over 20 countries.
11. Drink less alcohol
If you want to cut down on the booze, a good way to start is by drinking more water. Waterlogged for iOS is the way to keep your resolution afloat. Android users can download WaterDrink Reminder for similar benefits.
If you want to take things a step further, then track your alcohol consumption with DrinkControl (iOS, Android). Seeing how much you've had over the course of a month can have a sobering effect all on its own.