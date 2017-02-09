10 Most Pizza Delivery-Loving Cities in America

Do you love a good slice, but hate leaving the house to get it?

February 9, 2017 1 min read

On National Pizza Day, UberEATS has revealed the 10 most pizza-loving cities across the country, based on delivery volume. (Translation: places where people love pizza but are too lazy to go get it themselves.) Did your city make the top 10? Check out the list and drool over each city's prized pies.