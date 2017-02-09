10 Most Pizza Delivery-Loving Cities in America
On National Pizza Day, UberEATS has revealed the 10 most pizza-loving cities across the country, based on delivery volume. (Translation: places where people love pizza but are too lazy to go get it themselves.) Did your city make the top 10? Check out the list and drool over each city's prized pies.
10. San Diego
9. Philadelphia
Most popular pie: cheese pie at Papa John’s
8. Phoenix
7. Tampa Bay
6. Washington, D.C.
Most popular pie: The Original Pizza at Manny & Olga’s
5. Chicago
4. Atlanta
Most popular pie: margarita pizza at Varuni Napoli