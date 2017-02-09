Food

10 Most Pizza Delivery-Loving Cities in America

Do you love a good slice, but hate leaving the house to get it?
Image credit: Milo + Olive
On National Pizza Day, UberEATS has revealed the 10 most pizza-loving cities across the country, based on delivery volume. (Translation: places where people love pizza but are too lazy to go get it themselves.) Did your city make the top 10? Check out the list and drool over each city's prized pies.

 

10. San Diego

Most popular pie: 16'' cheese pie at Giant New York Pizza
9. Philadelphia

Most popular pie: cheese pie at Papa John’s

8. Phoenix

Most popular pie: Build Your Own Pizza (11'') at Fired Pie
7. Tampa Bay

Most popular pie: 14'' cheese pizza at Angelo Elia’s pizza
6. Washington, D.C.

Most popular pie: The Original Pizza at Manny & Olga’s

5. Chicago

Most popular pie: margarita pizza at La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria
4. Atlanta

Most popular pie: margarita pizza at Varuni Napoli

3. Miami

Most popular pie: margarita pizza at Harry’s Pizzeria
2. Los Angeles

Most popular pie: margarita pizza at Milo + Olive
1. San Francisco

Most popular pie: margarita pizza at Pizzeria Delfina
