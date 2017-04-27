Space Travel

11 Startups Taking Advantage of Business Opportunities in Space

From 3D printed rockets to inflatable habitats, these companies are pushing humanity further out in the cosmos.
  • --shares
Add to Queue
11 Startups Taking Advantage of Business Opportunities in Space
Image credit: Celestis
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
3 min read

Even if you only have a passing interest in outer space, you’ve likely heard of the big names behind the civilian push to get humans further out in the cosmos.

Elon Musk and SpaceX recently hit a major milestone, when one of the company’s reusable rockets had a successful launch on the first try. Jeff Bezos and his company Blue Origin want to get space tourists into orbit as soon as next year, and he said recently that he is selling $1 billion worth of Amazon stock to fund the venture. Famed astrophysicist Stephen Hawking shared that he will achieve his dream of going to space by hitching a ride on Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic spaceship.

Related: 20 Unforgettable Moments in Space Exploration

But while Branson, Bezos and Musk have more than made their mark on the industry, they aren’t the only ones who have been taking advantage of our fascination with space exploration. Read on for 10 companies that are focusing on getting us out of this world.

 
Start Slideshow
11 Startups Taking Advantage of Business Opportunities in Space

Made in Space

Made in Space
Image credit: Made in Space

The California-based manufacturing firm created the first 3D printer that was installed on the International Space Station to help build replacement parts more quickly.

 
Next Slide
11 Startups Taking Advantage of Business Opportunities in Space

Tri-D Dynamics

Tri-D Dynamics
Image credit: Tri-D Dynamics
Co-founders Deepak Atyam and Alexander Finch are the makers of 3D printed small rocket engines. The pair want to make it possible to manufacture rockets quickly and inexpensively.
Next Slide
11 Startups Taking Advantage of Business Opportunities in Space

Scope AR

Scope AR
Image credit: Scope AR
The company makes augmented reality systems that have been used by big name aerospace figures such as Boeing and NASA.
Next Slide
11 Startups Taking Advantage of Business Opportunities in Space

Bigelow Aerospace

Bigelow Aerospace
Image credit: Bigelow Aerospace
Robert Bigelow's company is currently developing the B330, an inflatable space habitat that's being tested at the International Space Station.
Next Slide
11 Startups Taking Advantage of Business Opportunities in Space

Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab
Image credit: Rocket Lab
The company is the maker of Electron, a spacecraft specifically designed to bring small satellites into orbit.
Next Slide
11 Startups Taking Advantage of Business Opportunities in Space

Effective Space Solutions

Effective Space Solutions
Image credit: Effective Space Solutions

The London-based company wants to extend the lives of satellites by towing them away from dangerous orbits that would make them shut down and stop working.

 
Next Slide
11 Startups Taking Advantage of Business Opportunities in Space

Astroscale

Astroscale
Image credit: Astroscale

This company wants to raise awareness about the environment in space, and is currently developing systems to clean and remove space debris. It is based in Singapore and Japan.

 
Next Slide
11 Startups Taking Advantage of Business Opportunities in Space

Exospace

Exospace
Image credit: Exospace

Exospace is the maker of a real-time space simulator that helps users suss out trajectories and orbits whether they are studying weather patterns or learning how to operate a spacecraft.

 
Next Slide
11 Startups Taking Advantage of Business Opportunities in Space

Deep Space Industries

Deep Space Industries
Image credit: Deep Space Industries
DSI makes technology that maps and mines asteroids and then collects space materials for study and conservation.
Next Slide
11 Startups Taking Advantage of Business Opportunities in Space

Scaled Composites

Scaled Composites
Image credit: Scaled Composites

Back in 2004, the first private, non-government manned spacecraft to take flight wasn’t from SpaceX or Blue Origin, but aerospace firm Scaled Composites with its SpaceShipOne.

 
Next Slide
11 Startups Taking Advantage of Business Opportunities in Space

Celestis

Celestis
Image credit: Celestis

Space travel is not for the faint of heart. But if you or a loved one wants to make the trip without actually undergoing the training, this Houston-based company offers customers the option to not only send cremated remains into space, but genetic material as well. Prices range from $1,295 to $12,500, depending on where you want your DNA to go.

 
Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 11 Startups Taking Advantage of Business Opportunities in Space
  • Made in Space
  • Tri-D Dynamics
  • Scope AR
  • Bigelow Aerospace
  • Rocket Lab
  • Effective Space Solutions
  • Astroscale
  • Exospace
  • Deep Space Industries
  • Scaled Composites
  • Celestis
 Next Slide