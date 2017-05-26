Project Grow

10 YouTube Channels Every Entrepreneur Should Follow

There are a number of YouTube stars that can help you grow your business and be your best self.
10 YouTube Channels Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
Image credit: Anatolii Babii | Getty Images
3 min read

Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or an established business owner, there’s always more to learn when it comes to running a business, being a leader and having a winning mindset. And while there are books, podcasts and Instagram accounts that serve as great sources for inspiration -- another treasure trove of knowledge can be found on YouTube.

From productivity tips to personal branding, there are a number of YouTube stars and channels that can help you grow your business and be your best self. If you’re not sure where to start, check out these 10 YouTube channels every entrepreneur should subscribe to.

TED Talks

TED Talks

TED Talks
Image credit: Ted | YouTube
With the slogan “ideas worth spreading,” TED’s YouTube channel is a given for aspiring and established entrepreneurs. With individuals ranging from Tony Robbins to Amy Cuddy -- TED Talks cover a variety of topics and there’s really something for everyone.
Gary Vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk
Image credit: Gary Vaynerchuk | YouTube
With a few successful businesses under his belt, it’s no doubt Gary Vaynerchuk knows a thing or two about entrepreneurship. On top of teaching you about getting started, having the right mindset and being a leader, his intensity and out-there personality will push you to be your best self.
Marie Forleo

Marie Forleo

Marie Forleo
Image credit: Marie Forleo | YouTube
Through her YouTube channel, life coach, public speaker and author Marie Forleo wants to help you achieve your dreams and change the world. Exploring new ideas and strategies, Forleo meets with other famous entrepreneurs and business leaders to discuss a range of topics from productivity to spirituality to technology.
Brian Tracy

Brian Tracy

Brian Tracy
Image credit: Brian Tracy
Bestselling author and motivational speaker Brian Tracy’s YouTube channel is a great source for anyone looking to improve mentally, financially and professionally. Tracy focuses on personal development and in his videos shares tips on a number of topics, including goal-setting, productivity, success, self-discipline and more.
Robin Sharma

Robin Sharma

Robin Sharma
Image credit: Robin Sharma | YouTube
The YouTube channel of Robin Sharma, a bestselling author and leadership speaker, is a great place to go for advice on anything from combatting procrastination to social media to bouncing back from failure.
Dan Martell

Dan Martell

Dan Martell
Image credit: Dan Martell | YouTube
As an entrepreneur, investor and marketer, Dan Martell’s skills are plentiful. Whether you’re looking for advice on branding or hiring a remote team or information on venture capital or success strategies -- his YouTube channel covers just about everything relevant to entrepreneurs.
Derek Halpern

Derek Halpern

Derek Halpern
Image credit: Derek Halpern | YouTube
Derek Halpern, CEO and founder of internet marketing company Social Triggers, has dedicated his career to helping others boost their businesses and do their best work. The Social Triggers YouTube, hosted by Halpern, offers video advice on how to beat the competition, stop making excuses, landing media coverage and more.
Sunny Lenarduzzi

Sunny Lenarduzzi

Sunny Lenarduzzi
Image credit: Sunny Lenarduzzi | YouTube
When it comes to creating online content, Sunny Lenarduzzi is a pro. From branding to being your own boss, Lenarduzzi’s YouTube channel is a great place to go for anyone looking to boost his or her public image. Lenarduzzi has step-by-step video tutorials on topics such as YouTube, vlogging, Instagram and more.
Roberto Blake

Roberto Blake

Roberto Blake
Image credit: Roberto Blake | YouTube
Whether you’re an artist, designer or creative-anything, Roberto Blake’s YouTube channel is great for anyone looking to get creative in business. Blake is a graphic designer, YouTube creator and marketer, and his videos are geared towards professionals looking to “create awesome things.” He shares lessons on topics such as how to grow your following to how to edit your videos.
Brendon Burchard

Brendon Burchard

Brendon Burchard
Image credit: Brendon Burchard | YouTube
As a bestselling author, speaker and life coach, Brendon Burchard has dedicated himself to helping others develop both personally and professionally. His YouTube channel covers topics such as motivation, going beyond your comfort zone, thinking positively and more.
