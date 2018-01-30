Everything You Need to Know About Amazon's New HQ

Start Slideshow

On a beautiful spring or summer day, have you ever looked longingly out the window, buffeted by the chill of industrial strength AC and squinting against the fluorescent lights and thought, “We should have class outside?”

Well, for the denizens of Amazon’s new campus, which is currently in the works in downtown Seattle, that will be a reality that will be built into their everyday routines. At least they get free bananas while they wait.

In addition to three giant office towers -- one of which is already completed -- there will also be three spheres with plants and waterfalls, for when Amazon workers want to take a break from their desks. Officially open in 2018, you can get a glimpse at them now thanks to an official Instagram account. There will also be a preponderance of outdoor spaces, including parks and paths for biking and walking.

Take a look inside Amazon’s outdoorsy new space.