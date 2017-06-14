10 Things You Didn't Realize Were Invented in the 1990s
Things started to resemble today's world in the 1990s: people were using cell phones and had computers in their homes.
People became exposed to sleek new digital products that foreshadowed many of the gadgets and tools we have today. In 1996, the world said goodbye to VHS and adopted a new technology for watching videos -- the DVD. With the emergence of Google in 1998, people gained the ability to search for nearly anything online. Not only that -- but a person didn’t need to pick up the phone and call a friend over some small news, instead they could send a quick text message.
From Nokia’s first mobile phone to Google.com -- a lot happened in the '90s. Check out these 10 inventions you probably didn’t realize were invented in the decade.
Adobe Photoshop, 1990
Linux, 1991
Text messaging, 1992
In 1992, Neil Papworth, a former developer at Sema Group Telecoms, successfully sent the first text message to Richard Jarvis, a director at Vodafone. At the time, mobile phones did not have keyboards, so Papworth typed his message, “Merry Christmas,” on a PC. Nokia’s 1011 (next slide) was the first mobile phone to support SMS text messaging.
Nokia 1011, 1994
Sony Playstation, 1994
Nintendo 64, 1996
Tickle Me Elmo, 1996
After coming up with the idea to create a stuffed animal that would laugh when someone tickled it, inventor Ron Dubren partnered with engineer Greg Hyman to create a stuffed monkey with laughing technology. Although that toy never saw success, Dubren’s idea lived on. In 1996, toy company Tyco asked to use Dubren’s technology to create a laughing doll of Elmo from Sesame Street. Tickle Me Elmo became one of the most popular children’s toy and was named the most desired toy of the 1996 holiday shopping season. It now lives on TIME’s “All-Time 100 Greatest Toys” list.