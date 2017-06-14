10 Things You Didn't Realize Were Invented in the 1990s

From Google.com to Nintendo 64 -- there's much to attribute to the 1990s.

Things started to resemble today's world in the 1990s: people were using cell phones and had computers in their homes.

People became exposed to sleek new digital products that foreshadowed many of the gadgets and tools we have today. In 1996, the world said goodbye to VHS and adopted a new technology for watching videos -- the DVD. With the emergence of Google in 1998, people gained the ability to search for nearly anything online. Not only that -- but a person didn’t need to pick up the phone and call a friend over some small news, instead they could send a quick text message.

From Nokia’s first mobile phone to Google.com -- a lot happened in the '90s. Check out these 10 inventions you probably didn’t realize were invented in the decade.