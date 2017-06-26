Check Out This Beautiful Starbucks in a Historical Japanese Building

The coffee giant took over a old mansion in Kyoto.

June 26, 2017 1 min read

In cities such as New York, there are Starbucks locations on almost every other block. And they all mostly look the same. That can't be said about this new Starbucks location opening in Kyoto, Japan, on Friday.

This location is on Ninen-zaka, one of most well preserved streets in the city, according to Kotaku. The building dates back to the mid 1700s.

Related: Starbucks's Former CEO Shares His Inspiring Journey From Public Housing to Success

There are rooms with mats on the second floor of the former mansion where you take your shoes off and relax, according to Fashion Press.

Click through the slideshow to check out more photos in and outside of this new Japanese Starbucks location.