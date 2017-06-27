Books

The 11 Books on J.P. Morgan's Summer Reading List

From politics to cooking -- there's something for just about everyone.
The 11 Books on J.P. Morgan's Summer Reading List
Image credit: Tom Merton | Getty Images
It’s summer, and you know what that means: time to pick up a book and head to the beach.

Not sure where to start? J.P. Morgan recently released its 18th annual summer reading list, and from business to wildlife to cooking, there’s something on it for everyone.

Need some inspiration? Check out Rachel Ignotofsky’s Women in Science: 50 Fearless Pioneers Who Changed the World. Feeling stuck? Steven Poole’s Rethink: The Surprising History of New Ideas will give you a new perspective on idea making.

Check out the 11 diverse books on J.P. Morgan’s summer reading list.

 
 
The 11 Books on J.P. Morgan's Summer Reading List

Climate of Hope: How Cities, Businesses and Citizens Can Save the Planet by Michael Bloomberg and Carl Pope

Climate of Hope: How Cities, Businesses and Citizens Can Save the Planet by Michael Bloomberg and Carl Pope
Image credit: St. Martin's Press

If you want to learn more about climate change, potential environmental solutions, policy, investing and more, J.P. Morgan recommends Climate of Hope: How Cities, Businesses and Citizens Can Save the Planet. Written by philanthropist and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg and environmentalist Carl Pope, the book explores how people can take action and join the climate conversation today.

 
The 11 Books on J.P. Morgan's Summer Reading List

Hit Makers: The Science of Popularity in an Age of Distraction by Derek Thompson

Hit Makers: The Science of Popularity in an Age of Distraction by Derek Thompson
Image credit: Penguin Press
Ever wonder what makes something stand out from the rest? J.P. Morgan recommends reading Derek Thompson’s Hit Makers: The Science of Popularity in an Age of Distraction to find out. The book explains why certain things become “hits” in today’s culture, and what makes them more popular than others. He pulls in examples from contemporary culture such as blockbuster movies and top songs.
The 11 Books on J.P. Morgan's Summer Reading List

Madame President: The Extraordinary Journey of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf by Helene Cooper

Madame President: The Extraordinary Journey of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf by Helene Cooper
Image credit: Simon & Schuster

For inspiration, the investment firm suggests following the life of Africa’s first elected female president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in Helene Cooper’s Madame President: The Extraordinary Journey of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. The book details the life of Sirleaf as a mother of four, war survivor and leader of a fragmented nation.

The 11 Books on J.P. Morgan's Summer Reading List

National Geographic: The Photo Ark: One Man's Quest to Document the World's Animals by Joel Sartore

National Geographic: The Photo Ark: One Man's Quest to Document the World's Animals by Joel Sartore
Image credit: National Geographic
If you’re looking for something more visual, J.P. Morgan suggests you check out Joel Sartore’s National Geographic: The Photo Ark: One Man's Quest to Document the World's Animals. The famous photographer captures thousands of photos of insects and animals from around the world. He especially focuses on snapping endangered species in order to raise awareness to wildlife rescue.
The 11 Books on J.P. Morgan's Summer Reading List

The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Creative by Florence Williams

The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Creative by Florence Williams
Image credit: W. W. Norton & Company
With all of the technology around us, we often overlook the crucial role that nature plays in our lives. Neuroscientist Florence Williams wants to remind people of the importance of nature in her book, The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Creative. This book has made its way onto the firm's reading list this summer, to inspire and intrigue readers to look at the world around them for stimulation.
The 11 Books on J.P. Morgan's Summer Reading List

One Buck at a Time: An Insider's Account of How Dollar Tree Remade American Retail by Macon Brock and Earl Swift

One Buck at a Time: An Insider's Account of How Dollar Tree Remade American Retail by Macon Brock and Earl Swift
Image credit: Beachnut Publishing
A nice business book J.P. Morgan suggests you add to your summer reading list is Dollar Tree co-founder Macon Brock and author Earl Swift’s One Buck at a Time: An Insider's Account of How Dollar Tree Remade American Retail. The book details the life story of Dollar Tree, and how it has built an empire catering to the budget-conscious consumer.
The 11 Books on J.P. Morgan's Summer Reading List

Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant

Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant
Image credit: Knopf

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Wharton professor Adam Grant teamed up to write Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy. From overcoming adversity to living a life of joy, the investment firm recommends this book for those experiencing difficult times like Sandberg once had after the loss of her husband in 2015. The book outlines a roadmap for overcoming hardship and living a successful life.

Rethink: The Surprising History of New Ideas by Steven Poole

Rethink: The Surprising History of New Ideas by Steven Poole

Rethink: The Surprising History of New Ideas by Steven Poole
Image credit: Scribner
New ideas are hard to come by -- especially in a world that’s saturated with so many already. Steven Poole’s Rethink: The Surprising History of New Ideas shows a different approach to idea-making, which is innovating from past ideas. To get your wheels turning this summer, J.P. Morgan suggests this read.
The 11 Books on J.P. Morgan's Summer Reading List

Unforgettable: The Bold Flavors of Paula Wolfert's Renegade Life by Emily Kaiser Thelin

Unforgettable: The Bold Flavors of Paula Wolfert's Renegade Life by Emily Kaiser Thelin
Image credit: M&P
Time to get cooking and reading this summer with Emily Kaiser Thelin’s Unforgettable: The Bold Flavors of Paula Wolfert's Renegade Life. The firm recommends this biography-cookbook hybrid for the summer, which not only tells the incredible and emotional life of legendary chef Paula Wolfert who used cooking to help her cope with early-stage dementia, but also provides recipes that you can try out this summer.
The 11 Books on J.P. Morgan's Summer Reading List

Women in Science: 50 Fearless Pioneers Who Changed the World by Rachel Ignotofsky

Women in Science: 50 Fearless Pioneers Who Changed the World by Rachel Ignotofsky
Image credit: Ten Speed Press
Need some summer inspiration? J.P. Morgan’s got an idea for you. Rachel Ignotofsky’s Women in Science: 50 Fearless Pioneers Who Changed the World has 50 two-page biographies, fun facts and images of some of the most influential women in the science world.
The 11 Books on J.P. Morgan's Summer Reading List

A World in Disarray: American Foreign Policy and the Crisis of the Old Order by Richard Haass

A World in Disarray: American Foreign Policy and the Crisis of the Old Order by Richard Haass
Image credit: Penguin Press
For a more political read, J.P. Morgan suggests American diplomat Richard Haass’ A World in Disarray: American Foreign Policy and the Crisis of the Old Order. The book analyzes politics and policies in governments across the world, and Haass points out the need for a new world order.
