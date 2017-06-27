The 11 Books on J.P. Morgan's Summer Reading List

From politics to cooking -- there's something for just about everyone.

June 27, 2017 5 min read

It’s summer, and you know what that means: time to pick up a book and head to the beach.

Not sure where to start? J.P. Morgan recently released its 18th annual summer reading list, and from business to wildlife to cooking, there’s something on it for everyone.

Related: 20 Books Billionaire Bill Gates Recommends

Need some inspiration? Check out Rachel Ignotofsky’s Women in Science: 50 Fearless Pioneers Who Changed the World. Feeling stuck? Steven Poole’s Rethink: The Surprising History of New Ideas will give you a new perspective on idea making.

Check out the 11 diverse books on J.P. Morgan’s summer reading list.