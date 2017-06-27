The 11 Books on J.P. Morgan's Summer Reading List
It’s summer, and you know what that means: time to pick up a book and head to the beach.
Not sure where to start? J.P. Morgan recently released its 18th annual summer reading list, and from business to wildlife to cooking, there’s something on it for everyone.
Need some inspiration? Check out Rachel Ignotofsky’s Women in Science: 50 Fearless Pioneers Who Changed the World. Feeling stuck? Steven Poole’s Rethink: The Surprising History of New Ideas will give you a new perspective on idea making.
Check out the 11 diverse books on J.P. Morgan’s summer reading list.
Climate of Hope: How Cities, Businesses and Citizens Can Save the Planet by Michael Bloomberg and Carl Pope
If you want to learn more about climate change, potential environmental solutions, policy, investing and more, J.P. Morgan recommends Climate of Hope: How Cities, Businesses and Citizens Can Save the Planet. Written by philanthropist and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg and environmentalist Carl Pope, the book explores how people can take action and join the climate conversation today.
Hit Makers: The Science of Popularity in an Age of Distraction by Derek Thompson
Madame President: The Extraordinary Journey of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf by Helene Cooper
For inspiration, the investment firm suggests following the life of Africa’s first elected female president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in Helene Cooper’s Madame President: The Extraordinary Journey of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. The book details the life of Sirleaf as a mother of four, war survivor and leader of a fragmented nation.
National Geographic: The Photo Ark: One Man's Quest to Document the World's Animals by Joel Sartore
The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Creative by Florence Williams
One Buck at a Time: An Insider's Account of How Dollar Tree Remade American Retail by Macon Brock and Earl Swift
Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Wharton professor Adam Grant teamed up to write Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy. From overcoming adversity to living a life of joy, the investment firm recommends this book for those experiencing difficult times like Sandberg once had after the loss of her husband in 2015. The book outlines a roadmap for overcoming hardship and living a successful life.
