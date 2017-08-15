Crazy Things Elon Musk, Mark Cuban and Others Did to Get to the Top

Imagine you’re a new band trying to make an impression on the 1970s punk rock scene in England. What do you do? One idea: Troll the Queen of England’s silver jubilee with a controversial song about Her Highness and the British Empire to boot. Next, take a boat ride down the Thames River in front of the House of Parliament and blast that same song for all to hear.

This publicity stunt by the Sex Pistols, a band signed to Richard Branson’s Virgin Records label in 1977, went down in anti-establishment history. It was a risky move wholly supported by Branson, and it paid off in spades. The band’s popularity exploded and paved the way for Branson’s record label to sign some of the world’s most famous musicians, including the Rolling Stones, Culture Club, Mariah Carey and Tina Turner.

Branson would go on to make bigger leaps and eventually become the co-founder of the multi-billion dollar Virgin Group, whose holdings include a record label, hotel chain, airline and other business ventures.