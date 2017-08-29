21 Signs You Need Help Managing Your Money

Find out how to manage your money, according to the experts.

August 29, 2017 11 min read

Whether you're suffering from credit card debt or just a general lack of cash in your bank account, you might be looking for some money management tips. If so, you're not alone.

"Last year, 25 percent of Americans missed a credit card payment and paid more than $77 billion in penalties -- ouch!" said Kimmie Greene, head of communications for Mint, a financial management company that helps consumers with budgeting and bill paying. "That’s money that could otherwise have been used to pay off debts, save for the future or go on a dream vacation."

Luckily, money management is a skill that anyone can learn. However, the first step is admitting you need help. If the following statements ring true, you might have a money management problem.

