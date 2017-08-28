10 Things I Learned After Sleeping 1,000 Nights in Hotel Rooms

Just like the airlines, pick a hotel brand you like and choose it every time, even if on some trips it doesn't offer the cheapest rate. The more you stay, the better your experience will be.

In a short period of time, there will be perks aplenty, including ridiculous room upgrades, free breakfast, drinks at the bar and a ton of free nights for your personal use.

Learn the hotel programs -- don’t be a sheep!

