7 Elements of a Strong Work Ethic

September 1, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Have you ever tried to do business with someone who didn’t seem to take pleasure in the job, or care? Perhaps you didn't go back to this person because you didn't like the way you were treated, or lacked confidence in that business as a whole.

Did you then spread the word to others about your bad experience?

When you own your own business, “bad press” like this can affect your bottom line and your reputation. The solution is to foster and maintain a strong work ethic. A strong work ethic energizes you and your employees to face your challenges head-on, be your best and keep you at the top of your game. Here are the seven key components of a rock-solid work ethic.